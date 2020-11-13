CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — The moment you step into “Traditions” holiday shop in Canoga Park, it looks as if you’ve been transported to the North Pole.

That’s why Rosie Carrikersmothers and her friend, Sarah, drove all the way from West Hollywood to pick up Christmas decorations and kick off the holiday season.

“Being immersed in it, it just really helps. It makes you happy,” she said. “Through the crazy year we have to take the little things that we can have, especially Christmas, because it’s been something I’ve been looking forward to. So I’m just going to start celebrating it early… it’s my favorite holiday.”

Rosie is not alone. Shop owner Debi Thomas said in-store and online sales are skyrocketing this season.

“It’s been sometimes double, sometimes triple,” Thomas said. “People want to be happy, and we sell happy.”

Thomas said she’s hired a handful of new employees to keep up with the demand of orders coming from customers hoping to cultivate holiday cheer, look forward to the new year, and leave behind the hardships of 2020.

But in case anyone wants to remember the historic happenings of 2020, customers can purchase hand sanitizer and toilet paper ornaments to add to their tree.