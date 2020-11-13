Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Paramedics and police surrounded a car in South Los Angeles Friday after two people were shot and the gunman remained at large.
The shooting occurred shortly after 12 p.m. at 104th Street and Broadway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victims were able to drive themselves to a medical plaza on South Main Street, where their vehicle remained as police investigated.
The wounded pair was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
The suspect, described only as a man, fled and remained at large as of Friday evening.
Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call police at 877- LAPD-247.
