MALIBU (CBSLA) – A small brush fire broke out in the Tuna Canyon area of Malibu early Friday morning.
The blaze was reported before 5:20 a.m. off the 18900 block of West Pacific Coast Highway.
A Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson told CBSLA the slow-moving blaze had scorched one acre and was moving uphill, with the potential to grow to up to five acres. A helicopter was dropping water on the blaze.
No homes were immediately threatened.
LACFD has asked California Highway Patrol to shut down the PCH. Morning commuters were advised to avoid the area.
The fire is burning near the burn scar of the devastating 2018 Woolsey Fire.
The 97,000-acre Woolsey Fire broke out south of Simi Valley in November of 2018, jumped the south side of the 101 Freeway near Calabasas and spread into Malibu. The fire destroyed more than 1,500 structures and was responsible for three deaths.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.