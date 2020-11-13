Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A house fire which erupted in North Hollywood early Friday morning may have been started by a candle.
The fire broke out in the 10900 block of West Otsego Street, near Vineland Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m.
City of Los Angeles firefighters responded to find the home fully involved in flames. It took about 30 minutes for crews to bring the flames under control. However, they were expected to remain on scene for several hours to monitor for hot spots and smoldering material.
A man who lives at the home told CBSLA the fire may have been started by a candle. He said he awoke to find flames, but was able to escape, screaming to neighbors for help. He was not hurt.
The exact cause is under investigation.