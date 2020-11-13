CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9

PASADENA (CBSLA) — A man was shot and killed in a residential area of Pasadena on Friday night.

The shooting happened around 8:10 p.m. near Parke Street and Marengo Avenue, between Fair Oaks and Los Robles Avenues, one block south of Orange Grove Boulevard, Pasadena Police said.

The victim’s name or information about a suspect was not released.

A motive in the shooting also has not yet been disclosed.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply