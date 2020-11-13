LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District Friday announced it had reached a tentative agreement on reopening protocols with the union representing principals and administrators.
While there is no timeline for the full reopening of campuses due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the agreement outlines safety guidelines for the return of students under a hybrid model that will combine online and in-person instruction with students limited to “small, stable cohorts while on campus.”
In a join statement, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner and Associated Administrators of Los Angeles President John Flecha both admitted that, despite the “heroic efforts” of LAUSD employees, online learning “pales in comparison to the education and support [students] receive at schools.”
“We are preparing to serve students at schools as soon as it’s possible, in the safest way possible,” they said. “Our plans include the highest standards for health, education and employee practices at schools. We are grateful for the tireless efforts of administrators who are leading the charge to ensure our schools are ready to return in a hybrid learning model.”
The agreement ensures that all students and staff will be tested for COVID-19 prior to their return to campus; the enforcement of safety practices such as wearing face coverings and social distancing; providing professional development for educators to provide effective instruction both in-person and online; communicating safety standards to the entire school community; and providing a stipend to administrators “in recognition of the extraordinary effort involved in planning for and implementing this effort.”
Before the agreement can be put in place, it must be approved by the Board of Education.
