LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Friday reported 2,481 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 28 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 332,865 cases and 7,246 deaths.

Of the 28 new deaths reported, 10 people who died were over the age of 80, eight people were between the ages of 65 and 79, six people were between the ages of 50 and 64 and four were between the ages of 30 and 49. Twenty-four of those who died had underlying conditions.

“The current surge in COVID-19 transmission in L.A. County is alarming,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “If we act now, we can prevent increasing rates of illness and death, stressing our health care system, and further stalling our recovery.

“If we agree that our collective priority is to reduce transmission of COVID-19 so we can move forward with recovery, then it is clear what needs to be done,” she continued. “We will need to modify holiday plans, change up our routines and take care of each other.”

As of Friday, there were 942 people hospitalized with COVID-19 — up 15% from last Friday — 28% of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

Health care officials said there were no new cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children — MIS-C — this week. Of the 43 children with MIS-C in L.A. County, 26% were under the age of 5 years old, 37% were between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, and 37% were between the ages of 12 and 20 years old. Latinx children account for 72% of the reported cases. No children have died from MIS-C in L.A. County.

With testing results available for more than 3.3 million people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 9%.