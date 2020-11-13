INDIO (CBSLA) — A not-so-little potbellied pig named Charlotte who was found wandering the streets of Indio was reunited with her family Friday.
The 200-pound hoofed mammal was picked up Thursday morning near the area of Arabia Street and Avenue 44. She was taken to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms, operated by the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.
Officers with the Indio Police Department and animal services officials then put out the word for the animal’s owners to come pick up the wily pig with a taste for adventure.
The 3-year-old pig, nicknamed Carnitas by Indio PD, was returned to her owners Friday.
“We’re so happy to report that the pig’s owners – Celso Bravo Rodriguez and his wife, Marisa Bravo – came to the shelter today to reunite with Charlotte (her real name; an apt name for a piggy for those fans of “Charlotte’s Web”),” animal services said in a Facebook post. “The young woman in the photos and video clips is Marisa Bravo. (She can be seen feeding Charlotte some treats (orange slices; Charlotte also LOVES tomatoes; Marisa told our team members that Charlotte is 3 years old and that they have raised her since she was a baby; Charlotte used to sleep in her bed!).”
