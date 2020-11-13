Comments
PASADENA (CBSLA) — A hit-and-run driver fatally struck a pedestrian in Pasadena Friday night.
The crash happened at about 9 p.m. near the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and Marengo Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
Police said they were looking for a black or dark color vehicle, though the make and model of the vehicle was not immediately known.
The fatal crash happened about one block north of where a man was fatally shot at about 8:10 p.m.
