CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Fatal Hit And Run, Hit And Run, Pasadena

PASADENA (CBSLA) — A hit-and-run driver fatally struck a pedestrian in Pasadena Friday night.

A hit-and-run driver fatally struck a pedestrian in Pasadena Friday night. (CBSLA)

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. near the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and Marengo Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Police said they were looking for a black or dark color vehicle, though the make and model of the vehicle was not immediately known.

The fatal crash happened about one block north of where a man was fatally shot at about 8:10 p.m.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply