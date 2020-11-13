LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Owners of Chevrolet Bolt vehicles were advised Friday to park outside and away from homes because of the risk their battery packs could catch fire.

GM is recalling nearly 51,000 Chevrolet Bolt vehicles because the high-voltage battery pack under the backseat’s bottom cushion has the potential to smoke and ignite internally. If parked inside or near a garage, affected battery packs could cause a vehicle fire and cause a structure fire.

The NHTSA says they have confirmed five known fires with two injuries. At least one of the fires spread from the vehicle to a home. The affected vehicles can catch fire even when turned off, parked and disconnected from a charging unit, so until they can be repaired, the NHTSA says the safest place to park them is outside and away from homes.

The affected vehicles are from model years 2017 to 2019. Owners can visit nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to find out if their vehicle is under recall, or download the NHTSA’s SaferCar app, which will push a notification if a recall is issued.

Vehicles under recall can be taken to the nearest dealership for a free interim repair.

For more information, visit www.chevy.com/boltevrecall.