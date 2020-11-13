HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A second-alarm fire gutted a Huntington Beach hair salon early Friday morning.

Huntington Beach Fire descended on Salon Sapphire, 16479 Springdale St., at about 3 a.m. Friday to battle the blaze that was quickly upgraded to a second alarm.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire to unit of origin and able to prevent the fire from spreading to 7 other units in the strip mall. #HuntingtonBeach #HBFD pic.twitter.com/Bj4vC9yAOg — Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) November 13, 2020

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the seven other units of the strip mall where Salon Sapphire is located. But the salon itself was left in shambles – ceiling tiles and insulation was torn out of the ceiling and left strewn all over the salon’s floor.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, and no injuries were immediately reported. Fire officials did not have an estimate of the fire damage.