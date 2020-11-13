Comments
RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) — An empty panga boat was found Friday in Smuggler’s Cover off Rancho Palos Verdes.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed they are investigating the boat, which is believed to be part of a human smuggling incident. Lifeguards reportedly combed the waters to check for the boat’s occupants.
The boat was found empty, except for several life jackets reportedly found in it. It was left on the shore near Rancho Palos Verdes Drive South and Olmstead Trail.
The incident is under investigation.