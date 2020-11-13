CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
FULLERTON (CBSLA) — A man who broke into a Fullerton pizza shop apparently couldn’t resist temptation and made himself a pie during his heist.

Fullerton police shared surveillance video Friday of the unidentified man who they say broke into a local pizza shop Sunday morning.

“You’ve heard of the Hamburglar? Well, meet the Pizza Burglar!” Fullerton police wrote alongside the video.

The video showed the burglar in a gray hoodie and a baseball cap, wearing gloves for food safety, as he measured out and dough for a pizza of his own creation. Police say he also stole the pizza shop’s cash, tablets and delivery car.

