BURBANK (CBSLA) — A Burbank couple has been identified as the two people who were found murdered on the side of a highway in Mono County, north of Yosemite National Park.
A Caltrans snowplow driver found two bodies on the shoulder of Highway 395, about 10 miles north of the town of Bridgeport, Monday morning just before 6:30 a.m., according to the Mono County Sheriff’s Office.
The two people found were identified Thursday as 35-year-old William Adrian Larsen and 30-year-old Yesenia Larsen, both of Burbank. Authorities said on Monday that the murders appeared to be specific and targeted, and that there was no threat to the community of Bridgeport.
No further details about the murders were released.
The murders are being investigated by the Mono County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information about the investigation can call their office at (760) 932-7549, Opt. 7.