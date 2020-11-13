LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travel may have slowed way down at LAX because of the pandemic, but construction projects have stayed on track and are actually ahead of schedule.
The last steel beam was put in place to finish Phase 1 of the Delta Sky Way terminal Thursday. The $1.86 billion project to modernize, upgrade and connect Terminals 2, 3 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal is estimated to be 18 months ahead of schedule.
“When you ask what history feels like, making history feels like, it feels like this right now,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said at LAX. “Where brave people of vision step up and say We’re gonna do something. We’re gonna make the world better. We’re gonna change it. We’re gonna bring some light to what’s been a dark year.”
When the project is done, there will be a state-of-the-art screening checkpoint, in-line baggage claim, and a new lobby. It is now expected to open in mid-2023, instead of late 2024 as initially projected.
The automated people mover, which will take travelers from terminals to Metro stations, is also expected to be fully operational in 2023.