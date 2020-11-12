PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A small plane crashed Thursday morning in a residential neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley community of Pacoima.
The crash occurred before 11:50 a.m. in the 10600 block of North Sutter Avenue. The plane crashed on its approach to Runway 12 at Whiteman Airport, according to the FAA.
The downed plane caught several cars on fire and appeared to have damaged at least one home. Los Angeles Fire Department crews were working to put out the blaze.
No one on the ground was hurt, the fire department said.
It’s unclear how many people were aboard the plane. LAFD was calling the situation a recovery effort.
The cause and circumstances of the crash and the type of plane that went down were also not confirmed. CBSLA has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more information on the plane and its occupants.