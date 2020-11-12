LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday, while San Bernardino and Ventura reported more cases.
Riverside County health officials reported 1,200 newly confirmed cases and three additional fatalities Thursday — after not reporting numbers Wednesday — bringing countywide totals to 73,541 cases and 1,355 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 64,200 had recovered.
There were a reported 271 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 67 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
RELATED: Riverside, San Bernardino Remain In Purple Tier; Ventura Stays In Red
San Bernardino County health officials reported 775 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 71,847 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 66,374 had recovered and 1,096 had died.
There were 284 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 79 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 305 newly confirmed cases Thursday — after not reporting numbers Wednesday — bringing the countywide total to 15,764 cases. Of those who had contracted the illness, 14,479 had recovered, 1,114 were under active quarantine and 171 had died.
There were a reported 36 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, five of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Thursday evening, 911,258 Riverside County residents, 897,696 San Bernardino County residents and 232,125 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.