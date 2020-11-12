LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The Port of Long Beach will offer free flu vaccinations next week.
The free event will take place on Monday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at a vacant lot in he 2100 block of West Anaheim Street.
No appointment is required.
The event is a joint partnership between the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services and the port.
Anyone 6 months of age or older is eligible.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Unified School District is also offering free flu shots to all student, staff and their families at several locations next week. To schedule an appointment, click here.
The coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the normal flu season, could make for a very difficult winter. Further complicating the issue is that the symptoms of influence and COVID-19 are fairly similar. However, medical experts say there is one primary difference between the two. The incubation period for the flu is faster, about one to two days from exposure. With COVID-19, the incubation period can be anywhere from two days to two weeks.