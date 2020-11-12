PACOIMA (CBSLA) – The pilot of a small Cessna plane was killed Thursday in a crash in a residential neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley.

The apparent accident occurred before 11:50 a.m. in the 10600 block of North Sutter Avenue in Pacoima, when the plane crashed on its approach to Runway 12 at Whiteman Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In audio from the control tower, the pilot calmly said he was having engine problems as he approached the runway moments before the plane crashed just feet away from a home.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the pilot was killed in the fiery crash that also brought down a number of electrical wires. Nobody on the ground was injured, and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.

The downed plane caught several cars on fire and appeared to have damaged at least one home.

Jasmine Hernandez was driving toward that very street when she says it was an act of God that caused her car battery to die seconds before the plane crash.

“I saw a whole bunch of kids running, screaming and they didn’t know what to do,” she said.

According to aviation records, the plane is owned by Civil Air Patrol — a volunteer organization that helps with emergency services, including search and rescue and disaster relief operations.

In a statement issued Thursday evening, City Councilwoman shared gave her condolences to the family of the pilot and called for the airport to be shut down.

“Today’s accident is a reminder of the public safety threat that Whiteman Airport has long posed to the community of Pacoima; a community that derives no value from it’s operation, but is subject to all the negative impacts,” said Rodriguez. “As the County evaluates efforts to invest resources with greater equity, I’m calling for the closure and redevelopment of the Whiteman Airport to bring much needed housing, jobs, and economic opportunities to the region.”

The FAA was on scene and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to conduct an investigation into the cause and circumstances of the crash.