LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person was killed and a second was hurt after a Range Rover crashed into a tree in the Exposition Park neighborhood near USC overnight Wednesday.
The crash occurred in the 460 block of West Exposition Boulevard at 12:10 a.m. Thursday, just on the right side of the USC campus.
According to Los Angeles police, the Range Rover was traveling south on Figueroa Street when the driver lost control and struck a curb, sending the SUV slamming into a palm tree, police said.
One person died at the scene and a second was rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries, police said. No names were released.
It’s unclear at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.