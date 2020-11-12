LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach is offering free combination flu and COVID-19 tests at city-run testing locations, Mayor Robert Garcia announced.

“As flu season arrives, we have the potential of facing two major health crises, where folks could contract both COVID-19 and the flu,” Mayor Robert Garcia said.

“Long Beach’s dual testing model — one of the first of its kind in Southern California — puts our city at the forefront of public health policy and serves as a model for other agencies in our shared fight to slow the spread of this deadly disease.”

According to city officials, the single swab tests can be used for both the flu and COVID-19 and will allow people to seek the right care.

“This new combination testing will help people experiencing flu-like symptoms to know if they have COVID-19 or the flu and which steps to take to recover and keep those around them safe,” said Kelly Colopy, the director of the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services.

“This is especially important as colder weather approaches and people spend more time indoors.”

The free testing is available to Long Beach, Signal Hill, Lakewood, Paramount and Compton residents. The combination tests are available by appointment only at city-run sites.

Appointments may be made here or by calling 562-570-INFO.

The city is also offering free flu shots at select COVID-19 testing sites including the Port of Long Beach.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)