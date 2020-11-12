LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A pedestrian bridge at Los Angeles International Airport was removed this week as part of major expansion and renovation project at LAX.
Crews worked Wednesday and early Thursday morning to remove the pedestrian bridge that ran from the parking garage to Terminal 3.
Travelers coming to LAX Thursday were not expected to experience any major delays because of the work.
LAX officials say they have been able to push forward the start dates for some portions of the renovation because the pandemic has lightened air traffic. AAA estimates that air travel for the Thanksgiving holiday will be about 50% of last year.
Thursday’s bridge removal is all part of a $14 billion LAX rebuild which started in 2006 and is expected to continue through 2023. It’s the biggest public works project in L.A. history.
The highlight of the rebuild is a $5.5 billion automated people mover which broke ground in March of 2019.
In June of 2019, a bridge which connects LAX’s biggest parking structures was also demolished to make way for the people mover.
The people mover will be a 2.25-mile elevated train system which will have three stations inside the Central Terminal Area and another three outside of it, including a Metro station, linking public transit to LAX.
The people mover is expected to be complete by 2023.