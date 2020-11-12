LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A high-speed pursuit that wound its way around LAX ended with a standoff in an Inglewood neighborhood.
The pursuit started at about 1:30 p.m. near Los Angeles International Airport.
The suspect was seen driving at dangerously high speeds on surface streets, blowing through red lights and going the wrong way in order to get around traffic. The suspect hit at least one car while going through an intersection.
The suspect’s front right was also seen smoking as it stopped at intersections, and it wasn’t clear if it was damaged during the pursuit or the earlier crash.
The pursuit ended when the suspect stopped in an Inglewood neighborhood. He did not immediately exit the car.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.