LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With just two weeks left until Thanksgiving, the nine colleges of the Los Angeles Community College District are helping students in need.

On Thursday, Los Angeles City College held the district’s second food distribution and assistance event for students actively enrolled in classes leading up to the holiday.

Students in need were able to pick up a free turkey and a gift card for a local grocery store to help them put food on the table this holiday season.

“Our students already have many challenges before they get into the classroom, and we want to be able to support them in whatever way we can,” Alen Andriassian, with LACC, said.

Food distribution events will be going on throughout the next two weeks for enrolled students:

Los Angeles Mission College , 13356 Eldridge Ave., Sylmar

Begins Nov. 16 by appointment only. Send email to ASOFoodPantry@gmail.com.

Los Angeles Pierce College , 6201 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills

Begins Nov. 16 by appointment only. Send email to corwind@piercecollege.edu.

Begins Nov. 16 by appointment only. Send email to corwind@piercecollege.edu.

Los Angeles Valley College , 5800 Fulton Ave., Valley Glen

Begins Nov. 16 by appointment only. Send email to calworks@lavc.edu.

Begins Nov. 16 by appointment only. Send email to calworks@lavc.edu.

West Los Angeles College , 9000 Overland Ave. Culver City

Nov. 20 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on College Boulevard

Nov. 20 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on College Boulevard

East Los Angeles College , 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez, Monterey Park

Nov. 20 from 9-11 a.m. Registration is required.

Nov. 20 from 9-11 a.m. Registration is required.

Los Angeles Trade-Technical College , 400 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles

Nov. 23 from 1-3 p.m. at the Olive Street Parking Structure

Nov. 23 from 1-3 p.m. at the Olive Street Parking Structure

Los Angeles Harbor College , 1111 Figueroa Place, Wilmington

Nov. 24 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Nov. 24 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Los Angeles Southwest College, 1600 W. Imperial Highway, Los Angeles

Nov. 24 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Enter via Western Avenue gate, student ID required.

Nov. 24 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Enter via Western Avenue gate, student ID required.

More information about the food drive, gift card distribution events can be found on the LACCD website. Unless otherwise specified, events are for students enrolled at the college where the event is taking place.

Additional food bank locations open to all those in need can be found on the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank’s website.