PASADENA (CBSLA) — PASADENA (CBSLA) A beauty supply store in Pasadena already suffering due to the pandemic has been punched in the gut again after three people stole human hair wigs worth $6,300.

The owner of Evette’s Beauty Supply, 1599 E. Colorado Blvd., says the theft happened Wednesday. The shop’s surveillance video shows three customers spent some time browsing the merchandise first.

Video then shows one of the customers snatching two wigs off mannequin heads on a counter, and run out the door. A total three people ran out of the store.

The owner of the store says four wigs were stolen – three of which were worth $1,500 each, and the fourth worth $1,800.

The three customers appeared to include one man with short, bleached hair dressed in a silver puffy jacket, a black T-shirt, jeans and a white handkerchief worn as a face covering. The owner of the store says the other two thieves were transgender women – one of whom wore an orange T-shirt and a turquoise green headband, the other who wore a white head covering, a black mask, sunglasses, a dark-colored jacket with two white stripes down the sleeves, and a denim mini skirt.

Evette’s Beauty Supply, like many other businesses, had to shut down for several months at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not receive any PPP loans or other financial assistance. The store owner says she has filed a report with the Pasadena Police Department.