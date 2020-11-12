CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Pasadena, Pasadena News

PASADENA (CBSLA) — PASADENA (CBSLA) A beauty supply store in Pasadena already suffering due to the pandemic has been punched in the gut again after three people stole human hair wigs worth $6,300.

The owner of Evette’s Beauty Supply, 1599 E. Colorado Blvd., says the theft happened Wednesday. The shop’s surveillance video shows three customers spent some time browsing the merchandise first.

(credit: Evette’s Beauty Supply)

Video then shows one of the customers snatching two wigs off mannequin heads on a counter, and run out the door. A total three people ran out of the store.

The owner of the store says four wigs were stolen – three of which were worth $1,500 each, and the fourth worth $1,800.

The three customers appeared to include one man with short, bleached hair dressed in a silver puffy jacket, a black T-shirt, jeans and a white handkerchief worn as a face covering. The owner of the store says the other two thieves were transgender women – one of whom wore an orange T-shirt and a turquoise green headband, the other who wore a white head covering, a black mask, sunglasses, a dark-colored jacket with two white stripes down the sleeves, and a denim mini skirt.

Evette’s Beauty Supply, like many other businesses, had to shut down for several months at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and did not receive any PPP loans or other financial assistance. The store owner says she has filed a report with the Pasadena Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply