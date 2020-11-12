LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A local non-profit group is hoping to take wooden boards used by businesses during protests and more recently, over fears there could be post-election unrest, and repurpose them for a good cause.

Monique Hale, who owns Extension Bar LA, says her shop has been boarded up for months. First during the unrest that followed George Floyd’s death, and now over fear for property damage during election week.

“I would rather be safe than sorry,” Hale said. “We boarded up because we saw all of Rodeo boarding up and we were like ‘I don’t know what is going to happen again,'” she said.

Hale’s business is one of many across Los Angeles that have put barriers up. But now, the California Wildlife Center is hoping to turn what gives a negative connotation, into something positive.

Jennifer Brent, the executive director of the non-profit, put a call out on social media.

Her hope is for businesses to donate boards and plywood to help build animal enclosures at the center which serves over 4,000 animals.

“It’s such a shame to think that wood would be going into a landfill or just thrown in the trash when we could use it,” Brent said. “I just put it on Instagram and thought a few people would respond but it’s been pretty phenomenal.”

“We’d gone to home depot and recently the prices had doubled for wood, so this was an opportunity for us to save some money on the wood but also help out the environment,” she said.

Jed Lind Interior Design on melrose avenue is one of the many businesses donating wood. For the owner, taking down the boards is not just about getting rid of them, but giving back

“Pulling the boards off and having the light come back into your space and then having the wood go somewhere good is the right thing,” Lind said.

The California Wildlife Center is seeking donations in the L.A. metro area. If you own a business and would like to donate your boards, they ask you to send a message to their Instagram account.