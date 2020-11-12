ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Angels announced Thursday that an Atlanta Braves executive has been hired as the team’s new general manager.

Perry Minasian, 40, accepted a four-year deal to become the Angels’ 13th general manager, succeeding Billy Eppler, who was fired at the end of September.

“After an expansive process we are thrilled to announce Perry as our general manager,” team owner Arte Moreno said in a statement. “His background in scouting and player development along with his unique understanding of roster construction were the leading factors in our decision. We are proud to welcome Perry, his wife Michelle, and their four children to the Angels family.”

Minasian took to Twitter Thursday saying, “I am humbled and honored to lead the Baseball Operations, of the Los Angeles Angels. I am grateful to Arte Moreno, President John Carpino, and the entire Angels family for this opportunity.”

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this community,” he said.

Minasian was senior vice president of baseball operations and assistant general manager in Atlanta where he joined the Braves team three years ago.

He previously worked with the Toronto Blue Jays for nine seasons, where he began as a scout.

