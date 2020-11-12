LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Alex Trebek’s wife, Jean Trebek, shared a touching message to fans thanking them for their “compassionate messages and generosity” following the death of the beloved “Jeopardy!” host.
She shared a photo from the couple’s wedding day with a caption that read, “My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity. Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much. Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek.”
Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80, the show announced.
“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” the show said on its official Facebook account.
Back in March of 2019, Trebek announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.