WHITTIER (CBSLA) — One person was killed and several others were hurt when a car careened into a light pole in Whittier Wednesday night.
An Audi sedan carrying six people crashed near the intersection of Carmenita Road and Imperial Highway at 10:30 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Steve Carapia.
Officers arrived to find one person dead at the scene, Carapia said. The victim was not immediately identified. At least one person was left trapped and had to be extricated by Los Angeles County firefighters.
Several people were taken to local hospitals. It was unclear exactly how many people were hurt and what the nature of their injuries were.
The exact circumstances of the crash were not confirmed. The Audi was traveling north on Carmenita Road and a Toyota was traveling south on Carmenita when the Audi attempted to make a left turn and crashed into the light pole, Carapia said.
Speed may have been a factor in the crash, Carapia added. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol also played a role.