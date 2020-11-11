LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The coronavirus pandemic has forced several Veterans Day events honoring those who have served our nation to go virtual this year in Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties.

The first ever virtual San Fernando Valley Veterans Day Parade, which in a normal year draws thousands of people, will be streamed live beginning at 11 a.m. on its website.

The grand marshal will be Jose Razo, administrator of operations of the L.A. Unified School District’s Local District Northeast. Razo served in the Marine Corps from 1992-98.

The Reagan Library in Simi Valley will hold a socially-distanced program for invited guests only. It can be streamed live on the Reagan Foundation’s YouTube page beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda will be holding a blood drive to commemorate Veteran’s Day. That begins at 10 a.m.

The 61st annual Veterans Day Celebration at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills will be streamed live on Facebook beginning at 11 a.m.

The celebration will honor members of the U.S. military with a flyover of planes used in World War II training missions by The Condor Squadron, and musical performances by the Band of the California Battalion in Civil War uniforms.

Crews hoist a massive American flag at the Hall of Liberty, preparing for today’s 11am virtual #VeteransDay2020 celebration. All the details on @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/pRU4s9kkL5 — Kara Finnstrom (@KaraFinnstrom) November 11, 2020

The Battleship Iowa Museum and Veterans National Entertainment Workshop will observe “Veterans Day with Veterans Day West 2020,” an online concert with the theme of “United We Stand — Stronger Together!”

The concert will be streamed beginning at 7:30 p.m. on the battleship’s website and its Facebook page.

Palmdale will conduct a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at Pelona Vista Park. The ceremony will include the singing of the armed forces medley and a fly-over by the 416th Flight Test Squadron. COVID-19 protocols will be in effect.

The Los Angeles LGBT Center will mark Veterans Day with an online screening of the 21-minute documentary on LGBTQ veterans before, during and after their military service, “Our Service, Our Stories: The Evolution of the LGBT Military Experience.”

It can be streamed here beginning at 11 a.m.

Veterans Day has its roots in a proclamation issued by President Woodrow Wilson in November 1919, a year after World War I ended, designating Nov. 11 as Armistice Day. States soon started declaring Nov. 11 a legal holiday. Congress made it a federal holiday in 1938, dedicated to the cause of world peace.

In 1954, following World War II and the Korean War, Congress, at the urging of veterans service organizations, passed a law renaming Armistice Day Veterans Day. From 1971-1977, Veterans Day was held in late October. A 1975 law returned it to Nov. 11, beginning in 1978.

