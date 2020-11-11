LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An SUV carrying three people — including two children — lead California Highway Patrol officers on a long pursuit which began in San Bernardino and traversed several cities before coming to an end in Wilmington Wednesday morning.

Sometime before 10:50 a.m., CHP officers in San Bernardino tried to pull over an SUV with expired tags. The driver refused to stop and a chase ensued.

The suspect trekked west, sometimes hitting speeds of up to 110 miles per hour.

He made his way onto the southbound 605 Freeway, traveling through El Monte, West Covina, Whittier and Cerritos. He then jumped onto the 405, 110 and 91 freeways before exiting in Compton, traversing surface streets into Long Beach and eventually jumping onto the new Gerald Desmond Bridge.

After circling back through Compton, just before noon, the suspect came to a stop on North Wilmington Boulevard in Wilmington, where a couple pedestrians appeared to help the children out of the SUV, one of whom was in a car seat.

Aerial footage from Sky2 showed the male driver get out and run into the neighborhood, but he was captured within a few minutes.

The exact circumstances which prompted the pursuit, along with the relationship of the man to the children, were not immediately confirmed. There was no word of any injuries.