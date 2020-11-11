SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Santa Ana Police Department Wednesday released surveillance footage of a man robbing an employee of a laundromat.
According to police, the suspect first entered the business in the 1200 block of East McFadden Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. Friday and watched other patrons play video games.
The employee is then seen walking past the suspect and a person playing a game. The suspect is then seen pulling out a knife, reaching over the patron, in an attempt to cut off the employee’s fanny pack from her waist.
The video then shows the patron running from the scene and the man approaching the employee from behind, pushing her to the ground and forcefully removing the fanny pack before fleeing on foot.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his mid-to-late 20s. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with the letters HCI on the left chest and dark blue pants.
Anyone with information was asked to call Santa Ana police at 714-245-8323.