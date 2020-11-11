WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) — The Mountain High ski area delayed its opening day Wednesday after at least one employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release, the resort said that an employee had tested positive, and staff was “currently following protocols for contact tracing and employee safety.”
OPENING DAY DELAYED. An employee tested positive for COVID-19. We are following
protocols for contact tracing and employee safety. Once we know the environment is safe for all, Mountain High will open for the 20/21 winter season. Please stay tuned for updates.
— Mountain High (@mthigh) November 11, 2020
However, the Los Angeles Times reports that four employees have tested positive as of Wednesday afternoon.
No reopening date has been announced.
“Once we have completed our safety protocols and know the environment is safe for all, Mountain High will open for the 20/21 winter season,” the press release states.
Mountain High was expected to open Thursday, after a large snowfall last weekend. The move to delay opening comes as several other winter resorts, including Mammoth and Big Bear, prepare to open this month.
