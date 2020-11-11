CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) — The Mountain High ski area delayed its opening day Wednesday after at least one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, the resort said that an employee had tested positive, and staff was “currently following protocols for contact tracing and employee safety.”

However, the Los Angeles Times reports that four employees have tested positive as of Wednesday afternoon.

No reopening date has been announced.

“Once we have completed our safety protocols and know the environment is safe for all, Mountain High will open for the 20/21 winter season,” the press release states.

Mountain High was expected to open Thursday, after a large snowfall last weekend. The move to delay opening comes as several other winter resorts, including Mammoth and Big Bear, prepare to open this month.

  1. Boomer Boomer says:
    November 11, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    For god’s sakes, really???? Mountain High, up in the fresh air of the mountains, tons of space between people and they cannot open?? !!!
    What a damn crock !!!
    Newsome is an idiot. He’s behind all this.. OPEN UP !! For crying out loud. Enough with burying our economy.
    Recall the jerk !!!

