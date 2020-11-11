LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE (CBSLA) – Two people were arrested Tuesday afternoon after a stolen car was discovered in La Canada Flintridge thanks to a camera system which reads license plates.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol at around 1:20 p.m. were alerted to a stolen Nissan Sentra in the area of Gould Avenue and Foothill Boulevard by a high-tech automated license plate recognition camera that is used by the sheriff’s department.
The deputies found the car, which was carrying two people, and pulled it over in a shopping center, the sheriff’s department reports.
Narcotics and evidence of identity theft were found inside the car, the sheriff’s department reports. Two people in the car were arrested and booked on grand theft auto charges. They were not identified.
The license-plate readers are made by Flock Safety. According to the company’s website, they do not capture people’s faces, only license plates.
The cameras cost around $2,500 per year. The data collected is stored in a cloud and deleted every 30 days.