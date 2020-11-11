Comments (8)
BEVERLY CREST (CBSLA) — Fire crews Wednesday responded to reports of smoke coming from a home that property records show belongs to actor Denzel Washington.
According to authorities, smoke could be seen coming from the second floor of the multi-level home in the first block of Beverly Park Circle.
There were no flames visible, but fire crews were said to be searching for possible fire in the walls with thermal imaging cameras.
“The investigation is largely focused on one of several furnaces in the home that may have been recently serviced,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an incident update.
Both Los Angeles and Beverly Hills fire departments responded.
All occupants of the home were safely evacuated, according to LAFD.