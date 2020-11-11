LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino County reported additional cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday. Riverside and Ventura counties did not provide an update due to the holiday.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 725 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 71,072 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 65,904 had recovered and 1,096 had died.
There were 284 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Monday, 79 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday, Riverside County had reported a total of 72,341 cases and 1,352 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 63,724 had recovered. There were a reported 244 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 70 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Tuesday, Ventura County had reported a total of 15,459 cases and 171 deaths. Of those who had contracted the illness, 14,337 had recovered and 951 were under active quarantine. There were a reported 35 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, five of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Wednesday evening, 894,391 San Bernardino County residents had been tested for COVID-19. As of Tuesday, 897,264 Riverside County residents and 228,408 Ventura County residents had been tested.