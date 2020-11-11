COMMERCE (CBSLA) — Citadel Outlets is lighting its 100-foot tall Christmas tree beginning this weekend.
The live-cut Christmas tree, decorated with 10,000 ornaments and bows, will officially light up on November 14 at 5 p.m. with more than 18,000 LED lights.
As the Christmas tree lights turn on, the debut of “Snowy Nights & Holiday Lights,” a spectacular holiday performance featuring magical snow flurries and dancing laser lights, will begin.
The free show will run nightly at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. beginning November 14 through the end of the year.
The 15-minute show will be choreographed to the tunes of Christmas songs performed by previous Tree Lighting Concert artists such as Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato and Sabrina Carpenter.
For more information visit citadeloutlets.com.