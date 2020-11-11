LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Today, we celebrate the brave men and women who have served this nation through service in our military branches. While the coronavirus pandemic has forced several Veterans Day events to go virtual this year in Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties, it has not stopped many local businesses and national chains from offering discounts and free products and services to those who have served.
Some offers have restrictions so please check the individual websites before heading over to receive your discount or free item. Offers available Wednesday, November 11th only, unless otherwise noted.
Fast Food/Convenience
Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries
Dunkin’: Free donut
We're Cheersin' to Veterans & Active Military Service guests with a free donut in honor of Veterans Day today, 11/11. 🍩 If you’d like to join in, honor a hero with an e-gift card from https://t.co/JVIKFwoYKw. 🧡 Limit one per guest while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/jmmgdZy746
— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) November 11, 2020
Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free hot or iced medium coffee
Farmer Boys: Free Big Cheese
Juice It Up!: Free 20-ounce classic smoothie
Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut of choice and small hot or iced coffee
Little Caesars: Free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Nekter Juice Bar: Free 16-ounce Fresh Juice or Superfood Smoothie
Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores
TCBY: Free six ounces of frozen yogurt
Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo with valid military ID at participating locations from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m.
Wienerschnitzel: Free Chili Dog, small fries and small Pepsi
In honor of #VeteransDay, we’re happy to offer all veterans and active duty military a FREE Chili Dog, Small Fries & a Small Pepsi. 🇺🇸 Click here for details: https://t.co/PYVnzomXDg pic.twitter.com/96wis7ytbE
— Wienerschnitzel (@wienerschnitzel) November 11, 2020
7-Eleven: Free cup of coffee (if part of the 7Rewards loyalty program)
Restaurants
Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu but offers can vary
Black Angus Steakhouse: All-American Steak Plate for $10.99
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free meal up to $14.95 and free Dr. Pepper beverage
Bonefish Grill: 10% discount
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Military personnel and their families receive 20% off
California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal from a special menu
Let us serve YOU this Veterans Day. 💛🍕 Tomorrow, all veterans and active military can enjoy a free entrée on us! For full details and to see our special menu, visit https://t.co/tcX1TTcYp5 pic.twitter.com/3dvHkwj5oG
— calpizzakitchen (@calpizzakitchen) November 11, 2020
Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Free order of calamari with any purchase to all veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters with a valid ID
Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu
Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake
Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich
Fogo de Chão: 50% off a veteran’s meal Wednesday and 10% off for up to three guests’ meals
Gordon Biersch: Veterans and active-duty military get a free entrée from a select menu. Dine-in only.
Hooters: 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings
Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ: Active-duty personnel and veterans get a free Lucille’s Original Pulled Pork Sandwich
Macaroni Grill: Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti
Mimi’s Cafe: Veterans and their families get 20% off through November 13. Valid for up to 6 guests per party
We're honoring our veterans all week long, with 20% off for Veterans and their families, now through November 13, 2020.
Valid for up to 6 guests per party. Does not include alcohol. Applies to dine-in or take-out orders. Not valid for delivery or online orders. pic.twitter.com/nPPQN2wUnu
— Mimi's Cafe (@mimis_bistros) November 9, 2020
Morton’s The Steakhouse: Current and former military members get 20% off. Dine-in only
Olive Garden: Veterans and current members of the military who dine in get a free entrée from a special menu
On the Border: Active and retired military get a free Pick 2 Combo. Dine-in only
Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola product
We're proud to serve those who serve. This Veterans Day all military veterans, active servicemen and women can enjoy a FREE Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola on November 11th. pic.twitter.com/TrSxsDMrwk
— Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) November 7, 2020
Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert
Rock and Brews: Veterans and active military personnel receive a free pulled pork sandwich or salad
TGI Fridays: Free select meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Texas de Brazil: Veterans receive 25% off dinner through 12 during dinner hours. Dine-in only
Yard House: Free appetizer