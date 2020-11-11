LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Today, we celebrate the brave men and women who have served this nation through service in our military branches. While the coronavirus pandemic has forced several Veterans Day events to go virtual this year in Los Angeles, Ventura and Orange counties, it has not stopped many local businesses and national chains from offering discounts and free products and services to those who have served.

Some offers have restrictions so please check the individual websites before heading over to receive your discount or free item. Offers available Wednesday, November 11th only, unless otherwise noted.

Fast Food/Convenience

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries

Dunkin’: Free donut

We're Cheersin' to Veterans & Active Military Service guests with a free donut in honor of Veterans Day today, 11/11. 🍩 If you’d like to join in, honor a hero with an e-gift card from https://t.co/JVIKFwoYKw. 🧡 Limit one per guest while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/jmmgdZy746 — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) November 11, 2020

Einstein Bros. Bagels: Free hot or iced medium coffee

Farmer Boys: Free Big Cheese

Juice It Up!: Free 20-ounce classic smoothie

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut of choice and small hot or iced coffee

Little Caesars: Free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Nekter Juice Bar: Free 16-ounce Fresh Juice or Superfood Smoothie

Starbucks: Free tall hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores

TCBY: Free six ounces of frozen yogurt

Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo with valid military ID at participating locations from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Wienerschnitzel: Free Chili Dog, small fries and small Pepsi

In honor of #VeteransDay, we’re happy to offer all veterans and active duty military a FREE Chili Dog, Small Fries & a Small Pepsi. 🇺🇸 Click here for details: https://t.co/PYVnzomXDg pic.twitter.com/96wis7ytbE — Wienerschnitzel (@wienerschnitzel) November 11, 2020

7-Eleven: Free cup of coffee (if part of the 7Rewards loyalty program)

Restaurants

Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu but offers can vary

Black Angus Steakhouse: All-American Steak Plate for $10.99

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free meal up to $14.95 and free Dr. Pepper beverage

Bonefish Grill: 10% discount

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: Military personnel and their families receive 20% off

California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal from a special menu

Let us serve YOU this Veterans Day. 💛🍕 Tomorrow, all veterans and active military can enjoy a free entrée on us! For full details and to see our special menu, visit https://t.co/tcX1TTcYp5 pic.twitter.com/3dvHkwj5oG — calpizzakitchen (@calpizzakitchen) November 11, 2020

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Free order of calamari with any purchase to all veterans, active military, police officers and firefighters with a valid ID

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from a special menu

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake

Denny’s: Free “Build Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich

Fogo de Chão: 50% off a veteran’s meal Wednesday and 10% off for up to three guests’ meals

Gordon Biersch: Veterans and active-duty military get a free entrée from a select menu. Dine-in only.

Hooters: 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ: Active-duty personnel and veterans get a free Lucille’s Original Pulled Pork Sandwich

Macaroni Grill: Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs + Spaghetti

Mimi’s Cafe: Veterans and their families get 20% off through November 13. Valid for up to 6 guests per party

We're honoring our veterans all week long, with 20% off for Veterans and their families, now through November 13, 2020. Valid for up to 6 guests per party. Does not include alcohol. Applies to dine-in or take-out orders. Not valid for delivery or online orders. pic.twitter.com/nPPQN2wUnu — Mimi's Cafe (@mimis_bistros) November 9, 2020

Morton’s The Steakhouse: Current and former military members get 20% off. Dine-in only

Olive Garden: Veterans and current members of the military who dine in get a free entrée from a special menu

On the Border: Active and retired military get a free Pick 2 Combo. Dine-in only

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola product

We're proud to serve those who serve. This Veterans Day all military veterans, active servicemen and women can enjoy a FREE Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola on November 11th. pic.twitter.com/TrSxsDMrwk — Outback Steakhouse (@Outback) November 7, 2020

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert

Rock and Brews: Veterans and active military personnel receive a free pulled pork sandwich or salad

TGI Fridays: Free select meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Texas de Brazil: Veterans receive 25% off dinner through 12 during dinner hours. Dine-in only

Yard House: Free appetizer