LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man in his 50s was shot and killed in South Los Angeles Tuesday night.
The Los Angeles Police Department received a call around 7:15 p.m. saying a shooting had occurred near 59th and Denver Avenue, just west of the 110 Freeway.
The victim was declared dead at the scene.
Evidence photos and evidence markers could be seen in the street where police were investigating.
According to police, the suspect or suspects fled in a vehicle.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting or if it was gang-related.