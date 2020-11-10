LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities Tuesday were set to comb through the debris of a century-old hillside home in Eagle Rock which was destroyed in a blaze Monday night, in order to search for a man who resided there but has not yet been found.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews and Urban Search & Rescue experts were set to return to the home, located in the 1100 block of West Oak Grove Drive, to search for a man who neighbors and relatives said sometimes lives at the home and was not immediately located after the fire was extinguished.

The fire sparked at around 5:45 p.m. Monday at the 110-year-old, 1,648 square-foot home, before spreading into nearby vegetation, LAFD reports. The fire also spread to the vegetation around the home.

The house collapsed during the firefight. It took about two hours for crews to bring the blaze under control.

No firefighters were hurt. Crews remained on scene through the night.

Neighbors and relatives told firefighters an older man sometimes lives at the home and he could not be located, LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey said. He added that a comprehensive search of the structure will be conducted Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

