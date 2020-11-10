LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — COVID-19 testing at Dodger Stadium will now be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday.

During his COVID-19 briefing, Garcetti said the capacity of Los Angeles testing sites will increase to 32,400 tests per day and the city’s other testing sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

“This is one of the most precarious and dangerous and fragile moments in our fight against COVID-19,” Garcetti said. “Just yesterday, the most Americans to ever get COVID-19 got it.”

We are continuing to ramp up our COVID-19 testing to meet increased demand. We now have capacity to test more than 32,400 people per day at City sites, and we're extending hours at Dodger Stadium to 8 am-8 pm. Don't wait. If you need a test, get one now. https://t.co/rHWABmXUEl pic.twitter.com/jUHcavZmdr — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) November 11, 2020

Garcetti said, along with the extended hours, rapid testing could be coming to Los Angeles soon as studies continues at the University of Southern California.

“In a few weeks we’ll know some of the initial results working with USC,” Garcetti said. “There’s a couple factors at play. One is how many tests we can get, and the state of California is getting millions of those tests, so we’re working with them to try to see if we can distribute those in coming months.”

Following the briefing, Garcetti took to Twitter saying “We’re facing a surge in COVID-19 cases. We cannot act like this virus has gone away. We cannot let our guard down. It’s still here. It’s still deadly. We might be tired, but we can’t let up. Please avoid gatherings. Wear your mask. Keep your distance. Get your flu shot.”

Garcetti said the Pfizer announcement stating its vaccine against COVID-19 may be 90% effective is “extraordinary,” but he said more research is needed and “we cannot let our guard down” as cases begin to surge.

