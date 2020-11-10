LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported new cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 721 newly confirmed cases and 14 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 72,341 cases and 1,352 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 63,724 had recovered.

There were 244 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 70 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, Riverside County remained in the state’s most restrictive purple tier with a case rate of 13.9 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate of 6.7% and a health equity quartile positivity rate of 8.5%.

In order to move to the red tier, the county needs to maintain a case rate below 7.0 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate below 8% and a health equity quartile positivity rate below 8% for two consecutive weeks.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,482 newly confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 70,347 cases. Of those who contracted the illness, 65,338 had recovered and 1,096 had died.

There were 289 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 73 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, San Bernardino County remained in the state’s most restrictive purple tier with a case rate of 16.8 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate of 7.7% and a health equity quartile positivity rate of 9.3%.

In order to move to the red tier, the county needs to maintain a case rate below 7.0 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate below 8% and a health equity quartile positivity rate below 8% for two consecutive weeks.

Ventura County health officials reported 72 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the countywide total to 15,459. Of those who had contracted the virus, 14,337 had recovered, 951 were under active quarantine and 171 had died.

There were 35 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, five of whom were being treated in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, Ventura County remained in the state’s less restrictive red tier with a case rate of 7.2 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate of 3.0% and a health equity quartile positivity rate of 4.8%.

In order to move to the orange tier, the county needs to maintain a case rate below 3.9 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate below 4.9% and a health equity quartile positivity rate below 5.2% for two consecutive weeks.

As of Tuesday evening, 897,264 Riverside County residents, 888,164 San Bernardino County residents and 228,408 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.