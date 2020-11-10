LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 2,318 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 25 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 325,876 cases and 7,200 deaths.

Of the 25 new deaths reported, eight people were over the age of 80, nine were between the ages of 65 and 79, seven were between the ages of 50 and 64 and one was between the ages of 30 and 49. Twenty-one of those who died had underlying health conditions.

There were 888 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized, 28% of whom were being treated in intensive care units. The number of hospitalized has been over 800 for the past week. In early-October, the daily number of people hospitalized was between 650 and 725 patients.

“It is promising to hear the news of COVID-19 vaccine possibilities in the near future,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “However, we cannot wait for a vaccine to slow the spread of COVID-19 in L.A. County. Every person needs to make personal decisions each day to use the tools we know work. I ask that you encourage your family and friends to stay the course. The power to prevent more cases, hospitalizations and deaths is within all of us.”

The health department also reported that additional businesses have been cited for health code violations. From Oct. 25 through Nov. 1, 44 citations were issued to businesses including restaurants, gyms, hotels and places of worship. Since the end of August, a total of 260 citations have been issued.

Health officials also continued to urge residents to get flu shot as the season approaches and COVID-19 continues to circulate at high rates throughout L.A. County.

“Flu immunizations are safe and provide protection against the harmful effects of influenza and can also help keep people out of the hospital freeing up critical hospital resources,” the department said. “As we begin to see increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations and considering the toll COVID-19 has had on our communities and our healthcare system, now more than ever it is important to be protected from influenza.”

The health department is encouraging everyone 6 months and older to get the immunization, but strongly urges those at high risk of developing serious complications — people 65 years and older, pregnant women, children under 5 and people with chronic medical conditions — to get the flu shot.

As of Tuesday, L.A. County remained in the state’s most restrictive tier with a case rate of 7.6 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate of 3.8% and a health equity quartile positivity rate of 6.5%.

In order to move to the red tier, the county needs to have a case rate below 7.0 per 100,000 residents, a positivity rate below 8% and a health equity quartile positivity rate of 8% for two consecutive weeks.

With testing results available for more than 3,282,000 people, the county’s overall positivity rate was holding steady at 9%.