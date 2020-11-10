LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two people were shot Tuesday while driving in their vehicle on the 110 Freeway in the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles.
The car-to-car shooting occurred at about 2:55 p.m. on the freeway near Manchester Avenue before the victims drove to Central and Slauson avenues, more than three miles from the shooting, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.
The victims, a male and female, were taken to a hospital in unknown condition, according to Madison. The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and the female had multiple gunshot wounds.
Four suspects in a white Nissan Maxima were last seen going northbound on the freeway and remain at large, Madison said.
No roads were immediately closed as LAPD worked with California Highway Patrol to investigate.
