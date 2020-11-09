PASADENA (CBSLA) – The Pac-12 has moved UCLA’s home game against Utah from Friday to Saturday after a Utah player tested positive for COVID-19 last week, forcing Utah to cancel its season opener.
UCLA will now face Utah Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Utah had to cancel its season opener this past Saturday against Arizona after one of its players tested positive for coronavirus and the school was forced to then isolate additional players under contract-tracing protocols. Arizona did not have the minimum number of scholarship players available to field a team.
The Pac-12 has established minimum thresholds to play a game. A team must have at least 53 scholarship players available to participate, including at least seven offensive linemen, one quarterback and four defensive linemen.
UCLA will look to bounce back against the Utes after it fell to Colorado in its season opener 48-42.
