(CBS NEWS) — President Trump has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, announcing over Twitter that the head of the National Counterterrorism Center would assume the role of acting secretary at the Pentagon.
“I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately,” Mr. Trump wrote. “Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.”