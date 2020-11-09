SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was investigating Monday after a Whittier police officer shot an allegedly armed man.
According to LASD, officers from the Whittier Police Department received a 911 call at about 5:49 p.m. During the call, they heard screaming in the background and believed there was a traffic collision at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Norwalk Boulevard.
When the first officer arrived at the scene, he encountered a suspect allegedly armed with a knife. According to police, the suspect charged at the officer and the officer shot the suspect, striking him, LASD said.
It was then learned that a man and a woman were traveling in a car with the suspect. Both had been stabbed, allegedly by the suspect, and were transported to a local hospital. The woman was pronounced dead and the man was listed in critical condition, according to LASD.
The suspect was also taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.