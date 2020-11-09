TORRANCE (CBSLA) — The parents of a Redondo Beach woman are suing an LA County sheriff’s deputy, alleging he caused the crash that killed her because he was driving drunk and street racing.

The parents of 23-year-old Ashley Wells have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Deputy Daniel Auner, who is on paid administrative leave from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Wells’ parents allege Auner was driving drunk when he crashed on July 8 on Crenshaw Boulevard in Torrance. No other cars were involved.

According to their lawsuit, Wells was a passenger when Auner lost control of his Dodge Charger and crashed into a pole. Auner has not been charged in the crash.

“It’s shocking to me, and it disgusts the family and it disgusts my office that nothing was done here that should have been done,” the Wells’ family’s attorney, Michael Parker, said. “But what should have happened is there should have been an investigation, and just because somebody is a sheriff’s deputy doesn’t mean they should get any different treatment than a normal citizen and that’s what we believe and the family believes is happening here.”

Two more women who were also in the car and survived the crash were also on hand at the news conference put on by the Wells’ attorneys, who say they have video evidence of Auner drinking and speeding that night.