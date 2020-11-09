ELECTION 2020:CBS News: Joe Biden Projected To Win Presidency
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Anaheim, KCAL 9

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – One man was shot by Anaheim police early Monday morning and a second suspect was at large.

The shooting occurred just before 6 a.m. in the 100 block of North Syracuse Street, according o Anaheim police spokesperson Shane Carringer.

The man was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition, Carringer said. No officers were hurt.

Police were also searching the area for a second suspect.

The circumstances which lead up to the shooting were not immediately confirmed.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 

