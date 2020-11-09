ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – One man was shot by Anaheim police early Monday morning and several more people were arrested during a possible human trafficking investigation.

The shooting occurred just before 6 a.m. in the 100 block of North Syracuse Street, according Anaheim police spokesperson Shane Carringer.

A man in his 30s was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Carringer said. No officers were hurt.

At about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to an apartment building on Syracuse Street about a scheme in which suspects helped smuggle undocumented immigrants into the U.S. and then held them for ransom, Carringer said.

They were called by a relative of one of the victims.

Police put the apartment building under surveillance, and while officers were eyeing the location, they were approached by a man and a confrontation ensued, resulting in the shooting.

Police have not yet determined if the man shot had anything to do with the smuggling scheme, he said.

Police located the victim who drew them to the location, as well as 10 other individuals who were in the apartment, Carringer said. It was not yet clear if they were all being held against their will, he added.

Several suspects have been taken into custody, Carringer said, including the alleged ringleader.

